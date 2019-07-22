|
|
Irma Elizabeth Mims
Taylors - Irma Elizabeth Mims went to be with the Lord on July 15th. She was lovingly known as Ms. Peaches. She was born on October 24, 1921 in Hamtramck, Michigan to the late Curtis and Naomi. Throughout her life, she loved God, her family and her church. Ms. Peaches had a smile for everyone. She trained in health care; and she worked in that field until she retired.
By herself, she raised five children. She involved them early in church. She taught them right from wrong, and she taught them honor and duty. She gave them the gift of curiosity and a desire to learn.
She is survived by a loving Greer community, her beloved church families at Temple Faith Baptist church in Detroit, Mi and Community Mission Baptist Church in Taylors, SC, her son, Honorable Henry Mims (Juliette), her two daughters, Naomi Clark and Nancy Crawford (Alfred), her grandsons, Henry Mims Jr. (Alkeisha), Matthew Clark and Shawn Mims (Deidre), her granddaughters, Juliana Mims, Meghan Clark, Christine Anderson (Robert) and Paige Crawford, seven great grandchildren, a devoted sister-in-law, Virginia Browder, a beloved "adopted" son Joseph Mims and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She was pre deceased by her sisters Betty Brown and Phyllis Browder, her brother Curtis Browder and her beloved son and daughter George Jr. and Pamela Long.
Mom's old friend Saeree Hansbury said it all: "Sister Mims was so very smart. I could talk to her about anything. She loved God, and she loved her family".
A Memorial Service will be held at 6pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Community Mission Baptist Church 1950 Boling Rd Ext, Taylors, SC 29687. Family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm until hour of service.
Published in The Greenville News on July 22, 2019