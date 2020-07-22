Irving Emanuel AbramsSpartanburg - Irving Emanuel Abrams, 95, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Irving was born in Avenel, NJ to the late Harry Samuel Abrams and Mary Brettschnieder. He graduated from Greenville High School and Clemson University. He was a very proud Lt. Colonel to have served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Irving was the president of Raycord Shirt Company in Spartanburg, SC.He is predeceased by his wife Marjorie "Marjie" Selma Abrams; and sisters: Anita Rouner and Ruth Koplen.He is survived by sons Ross Abrams (Patricia) of Moore, SC, Randall Abrams (Sheryl) of New Orleans; daughter, Susanne Abrams (Bob Ripley) of Greer; four grandchildren, Jarad, Scarlette, David, Kathrene; and three great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Michael and Gabriel.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020 at Beth Israel Jewish Cemetery.Memorials may be made to The Temple of Israel, 400 Spring Forest Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.