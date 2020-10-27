Isabel Williams Kelly
Greenville - Isabel Williams Kelly, 88, passed away on October 26, 2020.
Born in Central, SC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Wade and Mertis Whitmire Williams and was predeceased by husbands, Henry Erwin and Karl Kelly, and four siblings Margaret Spillers, W.C. Williams, Chet Williams, and Savannah Timmons.
Isabel (Izzy) lived many years in Greer, SC where she was a member of Greer First Baptist and St. John's Baptist Church and an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels. More recently she resided at Cascades Verdae in Greenville, SC.
Isabel is survived by her sons, Joe Erwin (Gretchen) and Tony Erwin of Greenville, SC; step-children, Karl Bruce Kelly (Debra) of Ninety Six, SC, Jeffrey Thomas Kelly of Pittsburg, PA, Janet Jeanne Kelly of HI, and Amy Kelly Morris (Joey) of Williamston, SC; grandchildren, Douglas Erwin (Lauren) of Greenville, SC and Valerie Erwin of Denver, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
The family thanks all of the loving caregivers at Cascades Verdae. Remembrances may be made to Greer Community Ministries (gcminc.org
) 738 S. Line St. Ext., Greer, SC 29651.
A family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Greenville, SC.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com