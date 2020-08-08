1/1
Isolde Jurende
Isolde Jurende

Greenville - Isolde Jurende peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020.

Isolde, daughter of the late Alfred and Anna Petzsch, was born February 10, 1934 in Meissen, Germany.

She studied and worked as a pharmacist, language teacher and lovingly opened her home to many exchange students.

She loved God, her husband, her family and her many precious friends.

Isolde loved traveling the world and spending time with family and friends. She was very interested in healthy life styles and spent time walking and hiking. She also enjoyed home decorating, fashion and gardening.

Isolde was predeceased by her beloved husband Klaus Jurende.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Roger and Amy Jurende +("Bella") of Greenville,SC; in Germany, daughter and husband Undine and Bernd König and grandchildren Romy König, Sindy König and great grandchild Jonas; daughter and husband Gabriele and Uwe Dorst and grandchildren Manuela Dorst, Christian Dorst and great grandchildren Marlene and Pia; sister and husband Doris and Imi Dohanek and niece and husband Claudia and Thomas Brucker and great nephews Erik and Paul Brucker

A Celebration of Life Service for Isolde will be held on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 1:00pm in The Chapel at Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr. Greenville SC 29609.

The family would also like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to all of the wonderful people who loved and cared for Isolde and supported us during this time.

Condolences and memories can be shared with the Jurende family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
