Israel "Val" Valentin
Easley - Israel "Val" Valentin, 73 of Easley passed away peacefully Thursday, May 22, 2019. Surviving in addition to his loving wife Anita of fifty years are his children, David (Kim) Valentin, Darlene (Marlin) Wengerd and Phillip (Alana) Valentin. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Riley, Chase and Brooke Wengerd, Jordan and Justin Valentin; one sister, Juanita Cruz and many loving nieces and nephews.
Val is remembered as the fun loving, giving jokester who owned Val's Flower Shop for 26 years.
The family will receive friends at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Easley on June 1, 2019 at 1pm with a Memorial Service at 2pm.
Memorials can be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1200 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019