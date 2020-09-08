1/1
Iva Lee Harrison
Iva Lee Harrison

Greenville - Iva Lee Harrison, 87, widow of Vance Harrison, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she a daughter of the late William Garrett and Nanny Ramsey.

Mrs. Harrison was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughter Debbie Turpin (Mike) and son, Ronnie Harrison (Sandy); five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and three brothers.

In addition to her parents and her husband of 62 years she was preceded in death by a son, Tony Harrison; and two siblings.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Graceland East Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clemson University Foundation, P O Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889 or a one time donation via www.clemson.edu/giving/cufoundation.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
