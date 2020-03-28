|
|
Ivy South Craven
Greenville - Ivy South Craven, 35, of Greenville, wife of James Stone Craven died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, Ga., she was the daughter of James Michael South and Pamela Denise Rossi.
Ivy was an Office Manager at the Law Office of James Stone Craven. She attended Columbia College for Dance and received a Degree in Cosmetology from Virginia College.
Ivy was a brilliant mind with an unforgettable smile. She left an indelible mark on all that she crossed paths with. Her outer beauty was only eclipsed by her inner beauty as she was a caring shy soul who lit up any room she entered. Her spirit and light will forever brighten the rest of those for whom she loved and cared for.
Surviving in addition to her husband James Stone Craven of Greenville are her father, James Michael South of Greenville; mother, Pamela Denise Rossi of Greenville; sister, Jade Alanna South of Greenville; step-son, Jackson Stone Craven of Greenville; Father-in-law, Charles Michael Craven of Greenville. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Robbie Bobbie South of Greenville; maternal grandmother, Syble Browning Rossi of Greenville; paternal grandfather, Paul Samuel Rossi of Greenville.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 11th, 2020 from 11 am to 1pm at Mackey Mortuary located at 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Snehalaya Home of Love www.snehalal.org at www.globalgiving.org/projects/girls/
On tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020