Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Ivy South Craven Obituary
Ivy South Craven

Greenville - Ivy South Craven, 35, of Greenville, wife of James Stone Craven died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Due to the extended gathering restrictions, Ivy's memorial, originally scheduled for April 11th, 2020, has been postponed and will be scheduled for a later date. We will post an update as to the new date of the memorial as soon as the information becomes available

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
