Ivy South Craven
Ivy South Craven

Greenville - Ivy South Craven, 35, of Greenville, wife of James Stone Craven died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1pm until 3pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; online tributes at mackeymortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
