Ivy South Craven
Greenville - Ivy South Craven, 35, of Greenville, wife of James Stone Craven died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1pm until 3pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.