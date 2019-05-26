|
J. Hobart Lewis, Sr.
Taylors - John Hobart Lewis, Sr., 72, passed away May 24, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, a son of the late William Marshall Lewis and Eula Mae Swanger Lewis Eaton, he was a former officer with Greenville City Police Department as well as a former deputy with Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and retired as an HVAC inspector for the County of Greenville. Hobart was of the Pentecostal Faith and a US Army Veteran.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Evelyn Pruitt Lewis of the home; one daughter, April Lewis Phillips (Tom) of Greer; one son, J. Hobart "Hobie" Lewis, Jr. (Angie) of Greer; one brother, Jimmy Lewis of Greenville; one sister, Mary Lou Russell (Buck) of Sumter; four grandchildren, John Hobart Lewis, III, Maddie Lewis, John Harris Phillips and Lewis "Luke" Phillips all of Greer; one sister-in-law, Pat Lewis of Travelers Rest; and one brother-in-law, Robert Earl Joy of Greenville.
He was also predeceased by one son, William Thomas Lewis; two brothers, Bill Lewis and Kenny Lewis; and one sister, Bessie Joy.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the S.C. Commission for the Blind, Greenville District Office, 620 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019