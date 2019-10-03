|
Dr. J. Rutledge Lawson
Greenville - Dr. J. Rutledge Lawson, 84, passed away September 27, 2019.
A native of Sumter, SC, a son of the late John Perrin and Gladys Eadon Lawson; he was of the medical profession and a member of Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church. He held a commission as Lt. Colonel (LTC) in the SC Army National Guard, where he was responsible for the sustainment training of all Medics in the State of South Carolina.
He was a graduate of the Class of 1957 at Wofford College, belonged to the Blue Key Honor Fraternity and was a past President of Alpha Nu Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He graduated in 1960 from the Medical University of South Carolina, with the following achievements: Internship at MUSC; was awarded a Wyeth Pediatric Residency Fellowship and did his residency in Pediatrics at Talmadge Memorial Hospital, Augusta, GA and at MUSC, Charleston, SC.
He had a long and distinguished career which include; private practice of Pediatrics in Wilson, NC; private practice of Pediatrics; Greenville, SC at the Children's Medical Center, PA, and served as past Chairman of Department of Residents at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
After 22 years of private practice, he accepted the position of Associate Medical Director of the Greenville County Health Department and later, accepted the position of Director of Professional Health Services, Appalachian Region, SC Department of Corrections. He was also involved in teaching the Pediatric Residents of Greenville Memorial Hospital; served on the State Board of the Children's Rehabilitation Services; was active in The SC Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics; Greenville County Medical Society; was a Delegate of the SC Medical Association; and served on the SC Medical Association Sports Medicine Committee. Additionally, he worked for the Department of Juvenile Justice, Greenwood Center; was active in the practice of Pediatrics through the Pediatric Night Clinic in Spartanburg, and worked doing emergency admissions at the Patrick B. Harris Psychiatric Hospital in Anderson.
In 1998 he accepted the medical position as Physician at the Department of Mental Health (Piedmont Mental Health Center) until his retirement in 2007. He subsequently worked with Gregory S. Smith & Assoc., Counselors in Taylors, SC.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Caroline Burrows Lawson; his children: Jeanne Lawson Williams (Joseph C.); John Rutledge Lawson (Pamela) and their children, Elizabeth Blake Lawson Sorrel (Mac), John Rutledge Lawson, Jr. and Ashley Caroline Lawson Long (Zach); Geoffrey Alexander Lawson; and his daughter, Jeanne Alexandra Lawson; and Mary Eadon Lawson Robinson and her children, Alexis Eadon Robinson and Ashby Guerra Robinson.
He was predeceased by a brother, John Perrin Lawson, Jr. and a sister, Jeanne Lawson Burrows.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., October 5, 2019 at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, conducted by Rev. Curtis Dubose.
The family will receive friends following the service at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church.
The family requests that memorials be made to Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, 207 Mitchell Road, Greenville, SC 29615 or , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
