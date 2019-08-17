|
J W Hayes
Pickens - J. W. Hayes
Pickens - J.W. Hayes, 81, husband of the late Jean Hayes, passed from this life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Brookdale in Easley.
Mr. Hayes was born in Pickens County, a son of the late Furman and Jessie Mae Hendricks Hayes. He was retired from The SC State Highway Department and he was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include daughters, Cathy Medlin of Pickens, Teresa Madden (Jeff) of Pickens, and 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Sue Dover, Mildred McCollum, and Linda Galloway all of Pickens, and Barbara Reece of Cleveland and a brother Frank Hayes of Pickens.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Hayes was predeceased by a daughter Marie Bailey and brothers, Freddie Hayes, Winfred Hayes and J.C. Hayes.
The family will receive friends on Sunday August 18, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 PM with The Reverend Jeff Grant and The Reverend Justin Medlin officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park with The Reverend Guy Roberts officiating.
The family is at the home on Concord Church Road in Pickens.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 17, 2019