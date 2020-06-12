Jack Bertram Dannheisser
Belmont - Jack Bertram Dannheisser, 66 of Belmont, North Carolina, passed away on June 10, 2020.
Jack was born in Pensacola, Florida on October 13, 1953 to DH and Muriel Dannheisser.
Jack was kind, gentle, loving and always smiling. He was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, hiking, kayaking, and traveling with the love of his life.
He is survived by his beloved Joanne Drake of Belmont, NC. His daughters Jessica Dannheisser of Anderson, SC and Carrie (Keith) Cothran of Spartanburg, SC; His grandchildren Peyton Reid (11), Noah Cothran (11), and Wyatt Cothran (9). His brother David (Debra) Dannheisser of Atlanta, GA and sister Jane (Tom) Mather of Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Greenville (www.greenvillehumane.com) or First Tee of the Upstate (www.firstteeupstate.org)
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.