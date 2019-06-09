Services
Jack "Red" Bray


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack "Red" Bray Obituary
Jack "Red" Bray

Greenville - Jack "Red" Bray died May 24th, 2019 after suffering complications from abdominal aneurysm.

Born June 12, 1938, he was the husband of the late Mildred Culbertson Bray and the son of the late Ruth Bray Kelly.

Jack was retired after a lifelong career he loved with Davis Electrical Corporation, and worked after retirement with Mustang Engineering. He enjoyed his family and friends, riding his Harley and Motorsports.

Surviving are his daughter, Vandora Bray, Greenville SC, Grandsons, Cole Brown (Caitlin), Greenville, SC, Brady Brown (Madison), Ft. Worth, Texas, Clint Brown, Nashville, Tenn. and new Great Grandson, Jack Brown, Ft. Worth, Tx. Also surviving are three sisters, Brenda Barnett, Wanda Dowdy, and Linda Everett.

He was preceded in death by step-father, Ellis Kelly and brother, Ron Bray.

Private Family interment.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 9, 2019
