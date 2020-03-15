|
|
Jack Bruce
Taylors - Jack Brockman Bruce, 85, passed away on March 14, 2020.
A native of Greer, son of the late Ernest and Mae Morrow Bruce, he was a retired millwright, a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Pebble Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Sweet Bruce of the home; two sons, Jack Ronald "Ronnie" Bruce (Margaret) of Taylors and Sammy Keith Bruce (Danita) of Rock Hill; two daughters, Cynthia Ann Mace (Jeffrey) of Taylors and Faye Denice Bruce of Boone, NC; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Bruce was predeceased by five brothers, Joe, Jiggs, Buford, Don and Kent Bruce; one sister, Louise Price and one granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Mark Bordeaux and Dr. Frank Page. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Jeff Mace.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020