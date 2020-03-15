Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
1934 - 2020
Jack Bruce Obituary
Jack Bruce

Taylors - Jack Brockman Bruce, 85, passed away on March 14, 2020.

A native of Greer, son of the late Ernest and Mae Morrow Bruce, he was a retired millwright, a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Pebble Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Sweet Bruce of the home; two sons, Jack Ronald "Ronnie" Bruce (Margaret) of Taylors and Sammy Keith Bruce (Danita) of Rock Hill; two daughters, Cynthia Ann Mace (Jeffrey) of Taylors and Faye Denice Bruce of Boone, NC; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bruce was predeceased by five brothers, Joe, Jiggs, Buford, Don and Kent Bruce; one sister, Louise Price and one granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Mark Bordeaux and Dr. Frank Page. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home of a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Jeff Mace.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
