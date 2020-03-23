|
|
Jack Cofield Howie
Greenville - Jack Cofield Howie, 95, of Greenville, husband of the late Betty Sue Wood Howie, entered heaven on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Joseph L. Howie and Leona Medlock Howie.
Jack attended Parker High School in Greenville, SC, and served in the United States Navy from 1943-1946. He loved his Savior, his family, and his country. After WWII, he returned to Greenville and worked as a weaver in various mills, but spent most of his working days at Alice Manufacturing Company in Easley, SC. After retiring from the manufacturing industry, he began his career as a caller of Western Square dancing, and was voted into the Western Square Dancing Hall of Fame. He was a Mason, and a Shriner, and was devoted to raising funds for the mission of the Children's Hospital even after retirement. Jack loved his church, Trinity United Methodist Church in Greenville, and volunteered his time and gifts. He especially liked to visit in the homes of prospective members and talk of his faith.
He is survived by his daughter, Jackie and son-in-law, Tommy Griffin; brothers-in-law, Harmon Wood (Betty), Ed Wood (Wilma), and sister-in-law, Rev. Patricia Wood.
In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Stephen Cofield Griffin.
The family wishes to express thanks and appreciation to his special friend, Ginny Johnson; his wonderful caregivers, Barbara Chapman, Marie, Maurice, Donna, and Tracy, and to the McCall Hospice House.
Entombment will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens with the memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to The Stephen C. Griffin Scholarship Fund, The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.
Condeolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020