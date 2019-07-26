Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Jack Crowe
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boulevard Baptist Church
700 Boulevard
Anderson, SC
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Boulevard Baptist Church
700 Boulevard
Anderson, SC
Jack Crowe

Jack Crowe

Anderson - On Wednesday July 24, 2019 William Jack Crowe, loving husband and father died at the age of 85 years old.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Boulevard Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Johnny F. McKinney and Rev. Austin Carty. A private family committal will proceed the service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the church.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 26, 2019
Download Now