Jack Crowe
Anderson - On Wednesday July 24, 2019 William Jack Crowe, loving husband and father died at the age of 85 years old.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Boulevard Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Johnny F. McKinney and Rev. Austin Carty. A private family committal will proceed the service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Published in The Greenville News on July 26, 2019