Jack Farley Mayer
Greenville - It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Jack Farley Mayer announces his peaceful passing, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 93 in Greenville, South Carolina. Jack was born to the late Louie & Mayme Mayer on January 4, 1927 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jack was a 1945 graduate of Woodlawn High School in Birmingham, AL and a 1951 graduate of Samford University (originally founded as Howard College) in Homewood, AL. Mr. Mayer was honored as a distinguished Alumnus of the Samford School of Business and later served on the Samford University Foundation Board of Directors.
Jack married his beloved wife Betty Jean Brock Mayer in 1947 and they shared 65 happy years together before her passing in 2012. The couple moved to Greenville, S.C. in 1959 where they raised their two children.
He served our country proudly in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. Jack began his distinguished career at the Texize Company in 1951 and retired from there as President of the company, with countless accomplishments, 34 years later. He went onto work for the Dow Chemical Company for three years until his complete retirement in 1988.
Jack is survived by his children, Dana Mayer (Emmy) of Tryon, NC; Doug Mayer (Julie) of Greenville, SC, and his cherished grandchildren, Lindley Mayer Gulledge (Gordon), Brock Mayer, and Brantley Mayer, all of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are his brother, Frank Mayer (Margot) of Birmingham, AL; sister-in-law Lorene Mayer, widow of Louis Mayer of Atlanta, GA; many wonderful nieces and nephews; and a host of loyal friends. He will be dearly missed by all.
Due to current public health concerns, there will be a private family graveside service, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Scott Huskins Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. scotthuskins.com | 678.771.5566
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020