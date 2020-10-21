Jack Ferguson Wyatt
Greenville - Jack Ferguson Wyatt, 89, loving husband of 59 years to Greta Fleming Wyatt, died Friday, October 16, 2020.
Born in Pickens, SC, he was the son of the late Acker and Emma Ferguson Wyatt.
Mr. Wyatt proudly served in the US National Guard before enlisting in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the James F. Daniel, Jr. American Legion Post #3. Jack was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, and also the Woodmen of the World.
He was the last surviving brother having been preceded in death by four brothers, Lloyd, John, Harold, and Dewey; and a sister, Sara Mae Batson.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Wyatt is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Wyatt Hudson (Monte).
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, prior to the service in the Remembrance Chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Park, with burial to follow. Due to the pandemic, guest attending the service are kindly asked to observe social distancing and wear a face covering or mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 306 N. Franklin Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.