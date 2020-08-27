1/
Jack Hunter
1929 - 2020
Jack Hunter

Easley - Dr. Jack L. Hunter, 91, husband of Phinalia Blackston Hunter, passed away on August 26, 2020.

He was a faithful member of Siloam Baptist Church where he served as deacon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29 at 12:00 noon at Siloam Baptist Church. Visitation 10:30AM-11:45AM before the service. Burial in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, 229 Siloam Road, Easley, SC 29642 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.

Visit Robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:30 - 11:45 AM
Siloam Baptist Church
AUG
29
Service
12:00 PM
Siloam Baptist Church
AUG
29
Burial
01:00 PM
Robinson Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
