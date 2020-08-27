Jack Hunter
Easley - Dr. Jack L. Hunter, 91, husband of Phinalia Blackston Hunter, passed away on August 26, 2020.
He was a faithful member of Siloam Baptist Church where he served as deacon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29 at 12:00 noon at Siloam Baptist Church. Visitation 10:30AM-11:45AM before the service. Burial in Robinson Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, 229 Siloam Road, Easley, SC 29642 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.
Visit Robinsonfuneralhomes.com
or Robinson Funeral home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.