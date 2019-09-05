|
Jack Jones Arnold
Seneca - Jack Jones Arnold, 93, husband of Betty Ballenger Arnold, passed away on Friday, August 9th, 2019. Born in Royston Georgia, he was a son of the late Loundes William and Birdie Jones Arnold.
Jack served his country in the Army Air Corps during WWII, his church as an Elder, his community through over 50 years of membership with the Lion's Club, and his family with loving words and a wonderful sense of humor. He and his wife were honored with the Senior Superlative recognition by the Presbytery in 2009 for their contributions as members of Seneca Presbyterian Church. He spent most of his life as a livestock farmer where he worked with his father, son, and grandchildren. In addition to his wife of nearly 69 years, Jack is survived by a son, Reid Arnold (Jan); three grandchildren, Megan Arnold (Steve Congress), Natalie Schwartz(Ryan), and William Arnold (Emma Hershberger); and one great-grandchild, Jack Schwartz; a sister, Cathy Redd; and two brothers, Joel (Martha) and Thomas (Charlotte) Arnold.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Rasberry.
A memorial service will take place at 2pm on September 8th at Seneca Presbyterian Church, 115 South 1st St, Seneca, SC 29678, followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lion's Club of Seneca (please add details) or in support of Parkinson's research to (P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014)
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 5, 2019