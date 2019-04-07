Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Jack Rodgers
Williamston - Jack Lee Rodgers, 91, husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Aiken Rodgers, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late James Harold and Tonnie Hammond Rodgers. He was a graduate of Parker High School. Mr. Rodgers was a Seabee in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 35 years. He retired from Allstate Insurance Company with 30 years of service. He was a member of City View First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Jackie Waldrop and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Lauren Brubaker, Spencer Waldrop, and Mary Katherine Waldrop; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Moore, David Brubaker, and Adeline Brubaker; and a sister, Alma Rodgers Batson.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Harold Rodgers, Jr. and a sister, Evelyn Rodgers Gaines.

A family graveside service was held Friday, April 5, at Graceland Cemetery, West.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 7, 2019
