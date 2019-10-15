|
Jack Martin Harrison Sr.
Simpsonville - Jack Martin Harrison Sr. died peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina at the age of 93. Jack is survived by his sons Jack Martin "Marty" (Sally) Harrison Jr, of Greenville, SC, Dwight Alan "Ike" (Melanie) Harrison of Bethany, DE, grandsons Blake Harrison of San Francisco, CA, Parker Harrison of Fairfax, VA, Colt Harrison of Charleston, SC and great grandson Wade Harrison of Charleston, SC.
Mr. Harrison is preceded in death by wife Sarah Elizabeth Harrison of Greenville, SC, parents Shirley Harrison and Biddie (Koontz) Harrison of Charleston, WV, brothers John Harrison of Charleston, WV, Elwood Harrison of Gallipolis, OH and sister Felis Skeens of Charleston, WV.
Jack was born on September 24, 1926 in Charleston, WV to Shirley and Biddie Harrison. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1944. Jack began working for the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co. in 1947. He married Sarah Harrison in 1949 and they built their first home in the small suburban town of Sissonville, WV in 1953. They welcomed sons Marty in 1955 and Ike in 1957. C&P transferred Harrison to its headquarters in Northern Virginia in 1969 and he served in various management roles until his retirement in 1984. Jack and Sarah moved to Sarasota, FL in 1986 and finally to Powdersville, SC in 1993 to be closer to family. Jack and Sarah's life revolved around church and family and raised their sons accordingly. They were founding members of Aldersgate Methodist Church in Sissonville, WV in 1963 and always adopted new church families in their moves to Virginia, Florida and South Carolina. The Harrisons
were active and dedicated members of Bethesda United Methodist and the Irene Cely Sunday School class in Easley, SC. Jack was an avid hunter, RV camper and a 'do-it-yourself' practitioner of the highest order. He was a member of the AT&T Pioneers. His children remember him as firm but fun-loving, hands-on father, who led by example, lived The Golden Rule and always gave them his best.
Visitation begins at 10:00 am and the funeral at 11:00am, Friday, October 18 at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 516 Piedmont Rd., Easley, SC 29642. Rev. Dan Batson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jack's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Patriot Hospice, 101 Grace Dr, Easley, SC 29640.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Cascades Verdae, Prisma Health,
Sitters Registry, Live Long Well Care and Patriot Hospice for the care and kindness they extended to their father.
Condolences may be sent to RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019