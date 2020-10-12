Jack Milton RaymerGreer - Jack Milton Raymer, 92, of Greer, SC, devoted husband of Thelma "Tem" Dowler Raymer, went peacefully to Heaven on Sunday, October 11, 2020.Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was a son of the late Milton Peter and Dorothy McCorkhill Raymer. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. In his younger days he was an avid sportsman who was extremely talented in pool, bowling, and golf. He was a member of Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and sang in the choir. He proudly served our country in the US Army.In addition to his loving wife of 67 years are four daughters, Patricia Carter (Jeff) of Buda, Tx, Carolyn Tate (Jesse) of Greenville, SC, Dyan Rowland (Jeff) of Simpsonville, SC, and Cherie Durkin (Michael) of Greenville, SC; one brother, David Raymer; sixteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Don Raymer.Funeral services will be conducted at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, 207 Mitchell Road, Greenville, SC 29615 or to the Miracle Hill Overcomers Center, 1916 N. Pleasantburg Drive, #4036, Greenville, SC 29609.