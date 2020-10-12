1/1
Jack Milton Raymer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Milton Raymer

Greer - Jack Milton Raymer, 92, of Greer, SC, devoted husband of Thelma "Tem" Dowler Raymer, went peacefully to Heaven on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was a son of the late Milton Peter and Dorothy McCorkhill Raymer. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. In his younger days he was an avid sportsman who was extremely talented in pool, bowling, and golf. He was a member of Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and sang in the choir. He proudly served our country in the US Army.

In addition to his loving wife of 67 years are four daughters, Patricia Carter (Jeff) of Buda, Tx, Carolyn Tate (Jesse) of Greenville, SC, Dyan Rowland (Jeff) of Simpsonville, SC, and Cherie Durkin (Michael) of Greenville, SC; one brother, David Raymer; sixteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Don Raymer.

Funeral services will be conducted at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, 207 Mitchell Road, Greenville, SC 29615 or to the Miracle Hill Overcomers Center, 1916 N. Pleasantburg Drive, #4036, Greenville, SC 29609.

www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved