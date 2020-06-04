Jack Owings
1931 - 2020
Jack Owings

Boiling Springs - Joe Jack Owings, 88, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 9, 1931, in Cashville, SC, he was the son of the late Luther Washington Owings and Lottie Rhodes Owings.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Owings was a member of Lake Bowen Baptist Church where he was extremely active in his Sunday School Class. He was the head of maintenance at Powdercraft Corporation for 31 years and then employed at Wofford College for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Rachel Mason Owings; children, Reba Owings Epton (Eddie) of Boiling Springs, SC, Joe Steven Owings (Tammy) of Inman, SC, Tina Owings Lindsey (Jeff) of Powdersville, SC, and Darryl Owings (Nancy) of Walnut Grove, SC; grandchildren, Dr. Josh Epton (Kerie), Joe Owings (Danielle), Jake Owings, Sloan Lindsey (Jordan), Taylor Rae Lindsey, Will Owings, Mark Owings, and Nate Owings; great-grandchildren, Ada, Jackson, and Lena Epton, and Joseph Bryan Owings; and brother, Jerry Owings of Woodruff, SC. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his siblings, Buddy, Blanche, Margaret, Frank, Cora Mae, and Jim.

A private graveside service, with military honors, will be conducted in Good Shepherd Memorial Park by The Rev. Kevin Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CVRU Unit, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.

Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
