Dr. Jack R. Postle
Dr. Jack R. Postle

Greenville - Dr. Jack R. Postle died peacefully on September 20, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Ohio State University.

In 1953, he married Patricia Ann Kemerer. In 1960, Jack and Pat moved to Petoskey, Michigan with their three children, Jay, Jeff and Linda. There Jack began his practice as an Obstetrician-Gynecologist at the Burns Clinic. Jack retired in 1991, and he and Pat moved to Lake Keowee, South Carolina. In 2009, they joined the Cascades Verdae Retirement Community in Greenville, SC where he spent his final years.

As an avid nature lover and active conservationist, he suggested memorial gifts be made to the Walloon Lake (Michigan) Association and Conservancy, 4060 M75, Walloon Lake, MI, 49796 or www.walloon.org, or any other land trust of interest.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting the Tribute Wall with the obituary at www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
