Jack Runnion
Greenville - Jack Runnion, 83, died Monday, September 14, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Bettie Kell Runnion; two sons, Bill Runnion (Holly) and Bob Runnion (Gena); and two grandchildren, Kell and Lily Runnion.
A private family service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greenville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
