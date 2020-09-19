1/
Jack Runnion
Jack Runnion

Greenville - Jack Runnion, 83, died Monday, September 14, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Bettie Kell Runnion; two sons, Bill Runnion (Holly) and Bob Runnion (Gena); and two grandchildren, Kell and Lily Runnion.

A private family service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greenville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
