Williamston - Jackie Lee Garton, 66, husband of Martha Bryant Garton, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Born in Fresno, CA, he was a son of the late George Edward and Velma Clark Garton. He was retired from the U.S. Navy, having earned two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Tonia Harris (Brian) of Anderson, Leslie Webb of Williamston, Julie James of Belton, Matt Turner of Pelzer and Lisa Blesi of New Hope, MN; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family members are at their respective homes.

Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 7, 2019
