Simpsonville - Jackie Winfred Holdridge, 78, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.



Born in Newnan, GA, he was a son of the late Earl Winfred and Mildred Cole Holdridge.



Mr. Holdridge served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 until 1963. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1973 earning a bachelor's degree in management information systems.



Mr. Holdridge is survived by his daughter, Sylvie Maniere (Jean Pierre Maisonnial); grandchildren, Florine Maniere (Cedric), Arnaud Maisonnial, and Valentin Maisonnial; and great-grandson, Angel Manière, all of Vidauban, France; a brother, Melvin Holdridge of Carrollton, GA; three sisters, Shelah Easton and Ellen Daniel, both of Bremen, GA, and Patricia Lanham of Carrollton, GA; a sister-in-law, Mary Holdridge; and his family of choice, Joe Wleklinski (Priscilla), Amanda (Chris), Sabrina, and Cassidy McPherson; and Chase Wleklinski (Maria).



He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Holdridge; and step-mother, Synthia Loner.



A visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast with a time for sharing memories at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in the family cemetery in Carrollton, GA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605 or at www.cancersocietycg.org.



