Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie M. Keith


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jackie M. Keith Obituary
Jackie M. Keith

Lyman - Jackie Merrill Keith, 77, passed away May 18, 2019.

A native of Madison County, North Carolina, son of the late Carl Keith and Grace Merrill Keith Norton, he was a retired employee of Penske and a member of New Spring Church.

Surviving are his wife, Romanda Jean Randolph Keith of the home; one son, Robert Victor Keith (Tammy) of Boiling Springs; a daughter, April Lynn Keith of Moore; daughter-in-law, Kelley Keith of Pine Hurst, NC; one sister, Mary Jo Underwood of Mars Hill, NC; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many, many friends.

Mr. Keith was predeceased by one son, Christopher James Keith, a brother, Harry Keith and two sisters, Kathy Priest and Irene Gresham.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Pastor Jon Osborne.

Visitation will be held 12:00-1:45 p.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now