Jackie M. Keith
Lyman - Jackie Merrill Keith, 77, passed away May 18, 2019.
A native of Madison County, North Carolina, son of the late Carl Keith and Grace Merrill Keith Norton, he was a retired employee of Penske and a member of New Spring Church.
Surviving are his wife, Romanda Jean Randolph Keith of the home; one son, Robert Victor Keith (Tammy) of Boiling Springs; a daughter, April Lynn Keith of Moore; daughter-in-law, Kelley Keith of Pine Hurst, NC; one sister, Mary Jo Underwood of Mars Hill, NC; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many, many friends.
Mr. Keith was predeceased by one son, Christopher James Keith, a brother, Harry Keith and two sisters, Kathy Priest and Irene Gresham.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Pastor Jon Osborne.
Visitation will be held 12:00-1:45 p.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in The Greenville News on May 24, 2019