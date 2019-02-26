|
Jackie Perry
Taylors - Jacqueline Cleghorne "Jackie" Perry, age 89, widow of Roy C. Perry, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Born in Madison County, GA, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Seney Patton Cleghorne. Mrs. Perry was a graduate of Madison County High School and was retired from Brushy Creek Baptist Church where she served as the Child Care Director. She was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church for 49 years and was a member of the Fidelas Sunday School Class. She loved to cross stitch.
Mrs. Perry is survived by four children, Linda Gail Rockwell (Bob), John Paul Perry, Carol Lynn Turner (Jack), and Gary Lee Perry (Susan); nine grandchildren, Lisa, Joy, James, Leigh Ann, Rebecca, Carolyn, Sarah, Matthew, and Hannah; and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the , 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or Brushy Creek Baptist Church Pre-School, 4999 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 26, 2019