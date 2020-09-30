1/
Jackie Smith
Jackie Smith

Greenville - Ronald J. "Jackie" Smith died September 30, 2020 at Poinsett Nursing and Rehab.

He and his siblings, Carolyn Branton and Jimmy Smith were the children of the late Maynard and Genevia Smith.

Ron worked at Myer's Arnold / Upton's until November 1994. He and his family spent many years at Second Baptist Church of Greenville, and most recently, he was a member of Hilltop Avenue Baptist.

Fred and Judy Finch became his caregivers after he became disabled in 1994.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Graceland Cemetery, West. Those attending are asked to observe all Covid requirements.

Special thanks for his medical attention is extended to Kathy and Candice of Traditions Hospice; and to Christine, Donna, Beth, Adrian, and all the CNA's at Poinsett.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
