Jackie Vaught Hinton
Laurens - Jackie Vaught Hinton, 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Surviving are her husband, Dinger Hinton; a daughter, Cathy Langley; a sister, Connie Reed; three grandchildren, Glenn Davis, Crissy Winarski, and Steven Davis; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Pete Bates; a daughter, Patricia Ashe; and two sisters, Hilda Conley and Diane Vaught.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the home, 262 Quail Hollow Road in Fountain Inn.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019