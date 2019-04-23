Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
262 Quail Hollow Road
Fountain Inn, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Vaught Hinton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jackie Vaught Hinton Obituary
Jackie Vaught Hinton

Laurens - Jackie Vaught Hinton, 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Surviving are her husband, Dinger Hinton; a daughter, Cathy Langley; a sister, Connie Reed; three grandchildren, Glenn Davis, Crissy Winarski, and Steven Davis; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Pete Bates; a daughter, Patricia Ashe; and two sisters, Hilda Conley and Diane Vaught.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the home, 262 Quail Hollow Road in Fountain Inn.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fletcher Funeral Service
Download Now