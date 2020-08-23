1/1
Jacks B. Tingle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacks's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacks B. Tingle

Tigerville, SC - Jacks Berner Tingle, 71, of Tigerville, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.

Born in Clinton, SC, he was a son of Doris Jacks Tingle Moore and the late Neal Mines Tingle. Mr. Tingle was formerly Owner/Operator of Omega Food Services, a Burger King Franchise. Additionally, he served as Vice President of Development at North Greenville University from 2001-2005. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Greenville and was formerly an active member of Locust Hill Baptist Church for 25 years where he served as deacon, youth and Sunday School teacher, as well as, leader of numerous Bible studies.

Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife of 51 years, Deborah Stewart Tingle; one son, Stewart Jacks "Jack" Tingle; two daughters, Erin Few (David) and Jessica Richey (Bob); three brothers, Neal "Rusty" Tingle (Kathy), Tony Tingle and Sam Tingle (Crystal); one sister, Lucy Dean (Butch) and five grandchildren, Ellory Tingle, Emma Few, Jake Few, Audrey Richey and Mac Richey.

Along with his father he was predeceased by a grandson, Ethan Tingle.

Funeral services will be held at 10 o'clock Wednesday morning at Tigerville Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tigerville Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the current situation with Covid 19, masks are encouraged but not required.

Memorials may be made to North Greenville University, 7801 N. Tigerville Road, Tigerville, SC 29688 Tigerville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 243, Tigerville, SC 29688 or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 in memory of Mr. Tingle.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Tigerville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Howze Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved