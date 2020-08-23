Jacks B. Tingle
Tigerville, SC - Jacks Berner Tingle, 71, of Tigerville, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.
Born in Clinton, SC, he was a son of Doris Jacks Tingle Moore and the late Neal Mines Tingle. Mr. Tingle was formerly Owner/Operator of Omega Food Services, a Burger King Franchise. Additionally, he served as Vice President of Development at North Greenville University from 2001-2005. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Greenville and was formerly an active member of Locust Hill Baptist Church for 25 years where he served as deacon, youth and Sunday School teacher, as well as, leader of numerous Bible studies.
Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife of 51 years, Deborah Stewart Tingle; one son, Stewart Jacks "Jack" Tingle; two daughters, Erin Few (David) and Jessica Richey (Bob); three brothers, Neal "Rusty" Tingle (Kathy), Tony Tingle and Sam Tingle (Crystal); one sister, Lucy Dean (Butch) and five grandchildren, Ellory Tingle, Emma Few, Jake Few, Audrey Richey and Mac Richey.
Along with his father he was predeceased by a grandson, Ethan Tingle.
Funeral services will be held at 10 o'clock Wednesday morning at Tigerville Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tigerville Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the current situation with Covid 19, masks are encouraged but not required.
Memorials may be made to North Greenville University, 7801 N. Tigerville Road, Tigerville, SC 29688 Tigerville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 243, Tigerville, SC 29688 or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 in memory of Mr. Tingle.
