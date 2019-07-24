Jacob Calhoun Stephens



Greenville - Jacob Calhoun Stephens, 42, of Greenville, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.



Born in Waco, TX, he was the son of Janeen Kidd Stephens and David Calhoun Stephens.



Jake had pride in his Texas roots and was a quiet Christian who treated everyone in a kind and decent manner. His life revolved around his family: his parents, his sisters, and especially his niece and two nephews. Jake graduated from Wade Hampton High School, The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts where he served as student body president, and the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Pals Forever Club, a group formed with his sisters as a child, and was delighted when his nephews and niece were inducted into the club. Jake was in Boy Scouting from the first through twelfth grades and was proud of doing all the work to make Eagle. Jake was an accomplished artist specializing in oil paintings. He was also a businessman who managed the Pep Boys in Greenville. Baseball, Corvettes, and 1940's Jeeps occupied his leisure time.



In addition to his parents, Jake leaves behind sister Emma Stephens and her children Joey and Alex; sister Laurel Stephens Shaler, her husband Nick, and their daughter Anna Jean; sister Sarah Stephens and her husband Behrouz Kianian; and sister Mary Ellen Stephens and her husband Chris Dombrowski.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Northgate Baptist Church, 633 Summit Drive, Greenville, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. A private burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Miracle Hill Children's Home, 117 Drummond Lane, Pickens, SC 29671. Donations may also be made online at www.miraclehill.org in memory of Jacob Calhoun Stephens.



