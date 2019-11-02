|
Jacob "Jake" Range Miller
Simpsonville - Jacob "Jake" Range Miller, 79, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on October 30, 2019. Born in Johnson City, TN, he was the son of Glenn and Thelma Miller.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn H. Miller. Also surviving are his two sons: Robert and Tracey Miller; one grandson, Lucas Miller; one sister, Joan Price and nieces: Debbie Price and Kathy Tate.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Miller and Mother, Thelma Miller and his brother, Robert "Bob" Miller.
Jake retired from Ralston Purina Company. He made many friends at Holly Tree County Club in Simpsonville, SC and enjoyed spending time with them on the golf course. He was of the Christian faith and was a member of Rocky Creek Church in Greenville, SC,
Jake was cremated and a family memorial service will be held in Johnson City, TN at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society on Airport Rd., Greenville, SC.
Many thanks to Wendy, Lucy, Heather and Matthew of the Home Care Assistance Team.
Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Condolences can be shared at www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019