|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Hester Seay
Greenville - Jacqueline "Jackie" Hester Seay, 80, wife of Bobby Seay, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born in Keokuk, IA, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Hester. Jackie previously lived in San Antonio,TX. There she worked as the manager at Westwood Elementary Cafeteria of Northside Independent School District. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Volunteer Fire Department in Sunrise Beach, TX. She later worked as a custom cake decorator at Walmart in Marble Falls, TX. Jackie also enjoyed R.V. traveling with friends. In Greenville, she worked with the food ministry where she and the late Minnie Carter were known as the "Bread Ladies" and most of all, Jackie enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bobby "Bob" Seay; daughters, Debbie McLaughlin, Starie Seay and Cristal Sims (Dan); sons, John Stepp (Nestle) and Tim Stepp (Andrea); brothers, Donnie Hester (Judi) and Mike Hester (Anna). Jackie is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jackie was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Stepp; sons, Michael Stepp and Charles Stepp, Jr.; and a daughter, Lorrie Marcum.
The family would like to thank all of the healthcare workers that provided compassionate care, her church friends and neighbors for their prayers and support. A special thanks to her hairstylist, Bridget Myers with the Hair Gallery for her many years of friendship. Also, thank you to the late Minnie Carter for making the "Coat of Many Colors".
Memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church, 5611 State Park Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690, or to the Greenville County Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
The funeral service will be private.
Burial will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. A recording will be available following the service by visiting the funeral home website.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020