1/1
Jacqueline Kemble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Kemble

Greenville - Jacqueline Kemble, 94, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Born in Laurens, SC, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Dockery Orr.

She was married to the late Frank E. Anderson and after his passing, Jacqueline later married the late Col. Franklin Kemble U.S. Army, Retired. Mrs. Kemble retired from WYFF as an executive secretary to the station manager. She was a member of White Oak Baptist Church where she was involved in the Girls Auxiliary and the Women's Missionary Union. She shared her love for music by teaching the children's music classes and serving as the church pianist for over 60 years.

She is survived by a son, E. Russell Anderson; a sister, Peggy Orr Sanger; and a grandson, Alexander Brady Anderson and his wife Lauren Crabtree Anderson.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at White Oak Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. followed by the graveside service at 1:30 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:30 AM
White Oak Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved