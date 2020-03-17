|
Jacqueline Seay
Greenville - ***ATTENTION-DUE TO THE RECENT CDC COVID-19 GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING AND NO ASSEMBLIES OF OVER 50 PEOPLE, THIS EVENT WILL BE LIMITED TO THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THE FAMILY APPRECIATES YOUR UNDERSTANDING***
Jacqueline "Jackie" Hester Seay, 80, wife of Bobby Seay, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born in Keokuk, IA, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Hester. Jackie previously lived in San Antonio,TX. There she worked as the manager of Northside Independent School District Cafeteria and the Ladies Auxillary of the Volunteer Fire Department in Sunrise Beach, TX. She later worked as a custom cake decorator at Walmart in Marble Falls, TX. Jackie enjoyed R.V. traveling with friends, working with the food ministry where she and Minnie Carter were known as the "Bread Ladies" and most of all she enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bobby "Bob" Sealy; daughters, Debbie McLaughlin, Starie Seay and Cristal Sims (Dan); sons, John Stepp (Nestle) and Tim Stepp (Andrea); brothers, Donnie Hester (Judi) and Mike Hester (Anna). Jackie is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jackie was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Stepp; sons, Michael Stepp and Charles Stepp, Jr.; and a daughter, Lorrie Marcum.
The family would like to thank all of the healthcare workers that provide compassionate care, her church friends and neighbors for their prayers and support and Bridget with the Hair Gallery. Also, thank you to the late Minnie Carter for making the "Coat of Many Colors".
Memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church, 5611 State Park Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690, or to the Greenville County Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020