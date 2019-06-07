Jamelle Matteson Keller



Easley - Jamelle Matteson Keller, 82, widow of William "Bill" P. Keller, passed away, June 5, 2019.



Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Versa Lee Matteson.



Jamelle was a lifelong member of City View First Baptist Church where she served as secretary for 24 years.



Jamelle loved her church and was very active and served in many areas of the church. She was a WMU leader and had a heart for missions. She assisted the Keenagers group and taught Sunday School classes for many years, served in the choir and belonged to the Truitt Fedelis Class. Jamelle also enjoyed bowling, Senior Olympics and Senior Action.



She is survived by two sons, Preston Allen Keller (Christie) of Pickens, and Matteson Ladd Keller (Hope) of Easley; four grandchildren, Brittany Keller, Abby Keller, Brandon Conleay and Christine Swanger; one great grandson, William Crumbaker; and two sisters, Janice Robinson (Tony), and Judy Batson (Bill).



In addition to her parents and loving husband of 57 years, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Madison Keller; and a sister, Joyce Underwood.



The visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at City View First Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.



Memorials may be made to City View First Baptist Church, 2300 W Blue Ridge Dr, Greenville, SC 29611.



The family is at their respective homes.



