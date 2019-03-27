Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Chisman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alan "Jim" Chisman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Alan "Jim" Chisman Obituary
James "Jim" Alan Chisman

Anderson - James "Jim" Alan Chisman, 84 of Anderson, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Clemson Downs.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Sinclair Lewis and Rev. Dr. Kitty Holtzclaw officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Clemson, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Area Parkinson's Support Group, 113 Creek Walk Drive, Anderson, SC 29625, or Helping Hands of Clemson Inc., PO Box 561, Clemson, SC 29633.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now