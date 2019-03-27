|
James "Jim" Alan Chisman
Anderson - James "Jim" Alan Chisman, 84 of Anderson, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Clemson Downs.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Sinclair Lewis and Rev. Dr. Kitty Holtzclaw officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Clemson, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Area Parkinson's Support Group, 113 Creek Walk Drive, Anderson, SC 29625, or Helping Hands of Clemson Inc., PO Box 561, Clemson, SC 29633.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 27, 2019