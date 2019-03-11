Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cheatham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Allen Cheatham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Allen Cheatham Obituary
James Allen Cheatham

- - James Allen Cheatham, 68, of 311 Crestfield Rd., died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Thomas Milford and Willie Mae Crawford Cheatham. He was of Baptist faith.

Surviving are sister, Judy Ann Johnson (Harry) of Belton; great-nephew, Spencer Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Milford Johnson, Jr.

Graveside service will be held 11 am Tuesday at Greenville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sammy Autry officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service Tuesday at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .

The family will be at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now