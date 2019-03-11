|
James Allen Cheatham
- - James Allen Cheatham, 68, of 311 Crestfield Rd., died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Thomas Milford and Willie Mae Crawford Cheatham. He was of Baptist faith.
Surviving are sister, Judy Ann Johnson (Harry) of Belton; great-nephew, Spencer Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Milford Johnson, Jr.
Graveside service will be held 11 am Tuesday at Greenville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sammy Autry officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service Tuesday at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
The family will be at their respective homes.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 11, 2019