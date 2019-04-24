Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Greenville - James Allen Massey, 64, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Born in Greenville to the late Claude and Delores Moore Massey. He was a self-employed painter. Allen was an avid Clemson Tiger fan, a coin collector, and loved his dog "Cash".

Allen is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia Cox Massey; two children, Brandon Allen Massey (Brittany), of Easley, and Jamie Allyson Mills (Justin), of Greenville; two grandchildren, Brynlee Massey and Gracie Addis; siblings, Claude Massey, Jr. (BJ), Greg Massey and Ann Edwards.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ben Massey.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.

Memorials may be made to the , 301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601 or Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
