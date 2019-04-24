|
James Allen Massey
Greenville - James Allen Massey, 64, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Born in Greenville to the late Claude and Delores Moore Massey. He was a self-employed painter. Allen was an avid Clemson Tiger fan, a coin collector, and loved his dog "Cash".
Allen is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia Cox Massey; two children, Brandon Allen Massey (Brittany), of Easley, and Jamie Allyson Mills (Justin), of Greenville; two grandchildren, Brynlee Massey and Gracie Addis; siblings, Claude Massey, Jr. (BJ), Greg Massey and Ann Edwards.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ben Massey.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.
Memorials may be made to the , 301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601 or Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019