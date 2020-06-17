James Allen Stone
Piedmont - James Allen Stone, 72, husband of Lisa Stone, of Piedmont, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home. Born in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late George and Mary Allen Stone.
Allen was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church and former member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church. A 1966 graduate of Carolina High School, he was a member of Dunean Masonic Lodge and Past Master of Truman Durham Lodge. Allen served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Ticonderoga on the starboard catapult crew. His career included Elliott Metal Works, Digital Equipment Corporation, and Bosch.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lisa Stone; sons, Bryan Stone (Brandi) and David Stone (Adrienne); grandchildren, Maisie, Dawson, Camryn and Sawyer Stone; brother Robert Stone; sister Lynda Moss (Billy); niece, Tina Flaherty; and mother-in-law, Jeraldine Holz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Carl Holz.
Allen will lie in state from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown for friends who may wish to pay their respects. The family will be at their respective homes.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be observed and seating will be limited.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.