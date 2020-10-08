James "Jim" Arthur VanDyke
Greer - James "Jim" Arthur VanDyke, 81, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 6, 2020. Born in Lucasville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Kemp and Arissa VanDyke and was predeceased by his son Andrew and brothers Larry and Leon. Jim attended the University of Cincinnati where he earned a degree in electrical engineering by working through a co-op program with Goodyear Atomic in Piketon, Ohio. While attending UC, he was a pitcher and shortstop on the Bearcats baseball team. Upon graduation he was employed by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 44 years, mostly in Akron, Ohio.
While in Akron, he was an active member of First United Methodist Church, and after relocating to Greer in 2013, he joined Covenant United Methodist. Faith, family and friends topped the list of Jim's priorities, but he also enjoyed golf, photography, gardening and cooking. Among his grandchildren and friends, he was known for his buttermilk biscuits.
Jim is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Carolyn, daughter Polly (Paul) Dilworth and son James Franklin VanDyke. He was a dedicated Papa to Emma and Claire Dilworth and Madison and Jack VanDyke.
A celebration of Jim's life will take place at Covenant United Methodist in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 1310 Old Spartanburg Road, Greer, SC 29650, to support their local missions in Jim's memory.
