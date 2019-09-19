|
|
James B. Carnes
Greenville - James Bundy Carnes, 78, widow of Betty Ann Arant Carnes, passed away on September 17, 2019.
A native of Rock Hill, son of the late Calvin and Frances Craig Henderson, he was a retired employee from Star Paper Tube, a US Army Veteran and a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Sherrill Carnes of Greenville; one son, James Russell Carnes (Melody) of Fountain Inn; one sister, Frances Carnes Arant (John) of Rock Hill and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Jim Russell. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
The family is at the home of Russ Carnes.
Memorials may be made to , 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Online condolences may be at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 19, 2019