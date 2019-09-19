Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
James B. Carnes


1940 - 2019
James B. Carnes Obituary
James B. Carnes

Greenville - James Bundy Carnes, 78, widow of Betty Ann Arant Carnes, passed away on September 17, 2019.

A native of Rock Hill, son of the late Calvin and Frances Craig Henderson, he was a retired employee from Star Paper Tube, a US Army Veteran and a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are one daughter, Sherrill Carnes of Greenville; one son, James Russell Carnes (Melody) of Fountain Inn; one sister, Frances Carnes Arant (John) of Rock Hill and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Jim Russell. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.

The family is at the home of Russ Carnes.

Memorials may be made to , 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Online condolences may be at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 19, 2019
