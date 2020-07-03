James "Jim" Bannon
Fountain Inn - James "Jim" Gallivan Bannon, Jr., 79, passed away on July 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of Dorothy "Deegee" Shaw Bannon for 57 years.
He was blessed with two children, daughter, Karen Steffan and husband, Rod, and son, Trey Bannon and wife, Beate; four grandchildren, Kristin, Brandan, James, and Thomas; his sister, Judy Ballew; and brother, William Bannon.
Jim was born in Greenville, SC to the late Virginia Bannon and James Gallivan Bannon, Sr. He attended Greenville High School and graduated from Clemson University.
He moved to Binghamton, NY to work for Azon Corp, and then moved to Arlington, TX to be plant manager and vice president of Azon Corporation. Jim also served on The Clemson Foundation Board of Trustees and helped establish the Bannon Foundation.
Jim had a love for antique cars that began when he was a teenager. He spent a lifetime collecting and restoring vintage automobiles and was a member of numerous antique car clubs while living in TX. He loved touring in the antique cars in both the United States and abroad, with a special love for Australia.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church followed by Inurnment in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8 Gillian Dr., Simpsonville, SC 29680; or Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
