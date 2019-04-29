|
|
James Benjamin Cunningham
Clinton - Rev. James Benjamin "Ben" Cunningham, 89, of 801 Musgrove Street, Clinton, SC passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born in Greenville, SC and was the son of the late Ben and Maude Cunningham.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Cunningham, of Clinton, five children, Kathy (Jimmy) Kelly, Mark (Laura) Cunningham, Marty (Gary) Brown, Melinda (Peter) Undari, and Kristi (Jim) White, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at Broad Street UMC, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 2:30 PM in Clinton. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Cunningham Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Altar Guild, Broad St. UMC, 310 N. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 29, 2019