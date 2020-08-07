James "Jim" Buchanan
Easley - James "Jim" T. Buchanan, 80, of Easley, husband to Sandra Watson Buchanan, passed away August 6, 2020.
Born in Northfork, WV, he was the son of the late Herman Justin and Marie Pritchard Buchanan. Jim was a faithful member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church. He loved his family and the time spent with them.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Buchanan; children, Michele Stewart and husband Tim, Melanie Ernst and husband Mark, and Todd Buchanan and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Brittany Melton, Drew Ernst and wife Samantha, Austin Ernst and Christopher Buchanan; sister, Janice Lockhart and husband Darrell.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Claude Buchanan
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 100 Clay Street, Easley, SC 29642 or Kindred Hospice, 15 Brendan Way, Suite 120, Greenville, SC 29615.
