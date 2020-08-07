1/1
James "Jim" Buchanan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Buchanan

Easley - James "Jim" T. Buchanan, 80, of Easley, husband to Sandra Watson Buchanan, passed away August 6, 2020.

Born in Northfork, WV, he was the son of the late Herman Justin and Marie Pritchard Buchanan. Jim was a faithful member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church. He loved his family and the time spent with them.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Buchanan; children, Michele Stewart and husband Tim, Melanie Ernst and husband Mark, and Todd Buchanan and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Brittany Melton, Drew Ernst and wife Samantha, Austin Ernst and Christopher Buchanan; sister, Janice Lockhart and husband Darrell.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Claude Buchanan

A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 100 Clay Street, Easley, SC 29642 or Kindred Hospice, 15 Brendan Way, Suite 120, Greenville, SC 29615.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved