James Bynum "Jim" Harmon
Greenwood - James Bynum "Jim" Harmon, 97, resident of N. Hills Estates, Hodges, SC, husband of Jean Jackson Harmon, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. Jim and Jean just celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year.
Born October 6, 1922 in Spindale, NC he was the son of the late Curtis Crawford Harmon and Linda Yelton Harmon Grover. He was a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School in Rutherfordton, NC and Coyne Electrical Institute in Chicago, Il. He was the Owner and CEO of Rainbow Neon Sign Co., Inc. Mr. Harmon was a veteran of the United States Army and fought in WWII.
Surviving are his daughter, Vicky H. Collins of Greenwood, SC, son, James Curtis "Curt" Harmon of Columbia, SC; brother, Clyde W. Harmon of Greenwood, SC; and a granddaughter Jennifer P. Cain of Greenwood. SC. Jim is also survived by nieces; Gay H Marshall (Walter) of Greenwood, SC, Jan H. Stroud (Jimmy) of Simpsonville, SC, nephews; Crawford Elbert Harmon of Gastonia NC, and John P. Harmon (Vickey) of Hernando, Miss.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Agnes E. Harmon and Hazel H. Brown, and a brother, Crawford E. Harmon.
As of Thursday, September 10, 2020 Mr. Harmons wife, Jean Jackson Harmon passed away.
Jim was past president of the Greenwood Shrine Club and served on the Piedmont Technical Foundation Board for many years, was recipient of the 2015 Duke Energy Citizenship and Service award and was a loyal supporter of the USC Gamecocks, and an avid rabbit and quail hunter throughout his life.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 am Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Herman Bradley and Rev. Eldredge Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Harmons tribute wall at www.blythfuenralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Shriner's Hospital
of the Carolina's, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
